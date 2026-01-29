Accused in Kashmiri shawl seller assault case in Uttarakhand held after J&K CM intervenes (Ld)

Jammu, Jan 29 (IANS) The intervention by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Thursday, led to arrest in the assault case on a Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand.

An official statement on Thursday said here, "Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken serious note of the incident involving the assault on a young Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand and initiated immediate steps to ensure accountability and safety of residents of Jammu and Kashmir living outside the Union Territory."

"In this regard, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke with his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging him to take strict action against those involved in the incident," the statement added.

In a post on social media platform X, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office said: " The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, regarding the incident of assault on a young Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand and urged him to take strict action against the perpetrators. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami assured that strict action, including registration of an FIR, would be taken in the matter and safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents will be ensured."

Subsequently, the Uttarakhand Police took prompt action in the matter.

In an official update, the police told that an FIR has been registered at the Vikasnagar Police Station against the accused Sanjay Yadav and one other person under Sections 117(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The update also said: "The accused Sanjay Yadav has been taken into custody and necessary legal action is being initiated, and he will be sent to jail."

Reacting to the incident and similar recent occurrences, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a separate post on X, said: "This recent series of attacks including in Himachal Pradesh and now this one are unacceptable and must stop. It can't be claimed that J&K is an inalienable part of India while people from Kashmir, in other parts of the country, live in fear for their lives. My (J&K) government will step in wherever necessary & will do whatever is needed to ensure these incidents are not repeated."

"I hope the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will also sensitise other states on the same lines."

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister reiterated his government's commitment to safeguarding the dignity, security, and rights of the people of the Union Territory across the country and ensuring that such incidents are dealt with firmly and decisively.

An 18-year-old Kashmiri youth had sustained serious head injuries and fractures after being attacked by some shopkeepers while selling shawls along with his family.

--IANS

sq/khz