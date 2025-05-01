"Accused arrested; situation under control": Nainital SSP on minor's rape case

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): After the tension gripped following a girl was allegedly raped in Uttarakhand's Nainital, Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena on Thursday said that the accused has been arrested and the situation is under control.

Speaking to reporters, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena said that the police are in alert mode.

"The accused has been arrested and has been sent to jail by the court. Tension erupted in Nainital on Wednesday night, but police controlled it. The police force has been deployed in different areas to maintain peace in the city. Police have made their preparations for Friday's Jumma Namaaz. As of now, everything is normal in the area. There is complete peace in Nainital, and everyone is safe. Therefore, tourists should come to Nainital for sightseeing," Meena told reporters.

SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that after the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, an additional police force has been provided at tourist places.

"Paramilitary force (CAPF) PAC has been deployed in Nainital to maintain peace in Nainital. The SP has warned the social elements in the city that strict action will be taken against those who disturb the peace in the city," he added.

Earlier today, National Commission for Women condemned the horrific crime reported from Nainital involving the alleged rape of a Class 7 girl.

"The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the horrific crime reported from Nainital involving the rape of a Class 7 girl. NCW has taken cognizance and Hon'ble Chairperson has sent a letter to the DGP of Uttarakhand to ensure swift action, victim support, and a time-bound, fair investigation," NCW posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has initiated action against the man accused of raping a minor in Nainital district, extending legal proceedings to include action against his alleged illegal property as well, officials said on Thursday.

The municipal corporation has pasted a notice at the residence of the accused, identified as Usman, who the police have already arrested. The accused reportedly worked as a local contractor.

According to officials, the house is an illegal construction situated on Forest Department land.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a stern warning, stating that those who endanger the dignity of Uttarakhand and the safety of its daughters will face severe consequences. "There is no place in Uttarakhand for those who disrupt law and order or threaten social harmony," Dhami said.

Acting on this message, the Nainital district administration has initiated action. The administration authorities have made it clear that the illegal construction will be demolished soon.

Officials said that all preparations have been made to demolish the illegal construction.

"This action is being taken not only to address the violation of the law, but also to send a strong message to society that crime and criminals will not be allowed to flourish in Uttarakhand at any cost," they said.

The public and several organisations have expressed support for the government's stance and action.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated that the law will take its course regardless of the accused's identity, background, or influence. "The identity and dignity of Uttarakhand will be protected at all costs," he said. (ANI)

