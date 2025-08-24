Accountability to be ensured in every development project, says UP CM

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, directed officials to ensure timely and quality completion of development projects in Gorakhpur, warning that lapses will invite strict action against both contractors and responsible officers.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Annexe Bhawan in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister emphasised the appointment of nodal officers for each project, with instructions to the District Magistrate to seek regular updates.

He noted that Gorakhpur's ongoing development has created a strong positive image nationwide and must proceed without hindrance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined accountability, making it clear that any compromise in quality or delays would not be tolerated.

He directed fast-tracking of key projects, including the PAC Mahila Battalion, Khajanchi Bazar, Padri Bazar, Bargadwa, Gorakhnath, Paidleganj–Nausad Flyover, and Bhopa Bazar Overbridge.

On the health front, CM Yogi Adityanath recalled how sustained efforts have controlled encephalitis (Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome), once a major challenge for Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), but stressed the need for vigilance and public awareness campaigns to prevent dengue and seasonal diseases.

He reiterated the Uttar Pradesh-led BJP government's zero-tolerance policy against mafias, directing strict action against ambulance rackets and hospital middlemen to ensure transparent healthcare.

Highlighting Gorakhpur's emergence as a city competing with major smart cities, the Chief Minister instructed traffic police and municipal authorities to improve traffic flow, restrict encroachments on main roads, and rehabilitate street vendors.

He also reviewed education initiatives, asking officials to ensure proper use of funds transferred to parents for children's uniforms, bags, and shoes, while stressing that schoolchildren must attend in full uniform to promote discipline.

Reviewing the Bal Vatika pre-school facilities and Project Alankar for secondary schools, the Chief Minister directed strict adherence to quality standards and involvement of public representatives.

On infrastructure, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered acceleration of the Godhdhoiya Nala project to prevent waterlogging, timely completion of sewage treatment plants under the Amrit Yojana with 10-year maintenance contracts, and compensatory plantation for any trees cut during development.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Rural Development and BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Mayor Manglesh Shrivastava, several MLAs and MLCs, C.P. Chand, and senior administrative officials.

