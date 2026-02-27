Accountability and transparency key to strengthening democracy: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 27 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday asserted that democracy thrives on transparency, responsibility and accountability, stressing that elected representatives must remain answerable to the people and uphold the highest standards of public service.

Addressing a seminar on the responsibility and accountability of public representatives to all sections of people, the Chief Minister said that accountability is one of the key pillars of democracy.

He said that safeguarding people’s dignity, maintaining personal decorum, standing by people in times of distress and ensuring complete accountability in work define a true public representative.

The Chief Minister described the seminar, organised by the Tripura Assembly, as a historic milestone in efforts to make democracy more transparent, strong and people-centric.

Noting that earning and honouring public trust is the highest commitment of an elected representative, he stressed that democracy flourishes on the foundations of ethics, transparency and accountability.

Referring to India as the world’s largest democracy, he said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s global stature has significantly increased.

Protecting and strengthening this prestige is the responsibility of every public representative, he added.

CM Saha also highlighted that representatives must remain accessible to people throughout the year, listen to their grievances and act promptly.

“People observe and understand everything. The goal should not be merely electoral victory, but ensuring development of the marginalised and welfare of the weaker sections,” he said, adding that integrity, self-assessment and a corruption-free approach are essential.

Emphasising the importance of digital connectivity in the Digital India era, the Chief Minister said technology offers a major opportunity for direct engagement with citizens.

Sharing information about development projects and welfare schemes through digital platforms enhances transparency and strengthens public trust, he said, and also elaborated on the functioning and objectives of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), stressing the need for responsible roles by representatives in their respective constituencies.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said that the Constitution of the country is not merely a legal document but a guiding force that ensures justice, equality and freedom for every citizen.

Addressing the seminar at Pragya Bhavan here, the Governor said that the foremost duty of elected representatives is to serve the people. He emphasised that accountability is not just a subject of discussion but a foundational pillar of a functional democracy.

“Our goal is to ensure that the constitutional rights of justice are delivered to every citizen. We must strive for the empowerment of farmers, tribal communities, women and youth,” the Governor said.

Reddy Nallu noted that though they are elected from specific constituencies, their responsibility extends to the entire state and its people.

He also underlined that ensuring the benefits of development reach the last person in society is a key responsibility. Expressing pride over Tripura being declared a fully literate state, he said that it is everyone’s duty to build a quality education ecosystem.

Highlighting women empowerment, he said that due to focused initiatives, many women in the state have become “Lakhpati Didis,” and over one lakh women have emerged as entrepreneurs.

The Governor further stated that nearly 70 per cent of the state’s population depends on agriculture.

He said the government has undertaken various initiatives for farmers’ welfare and that public representatives must ensure that every eligible farmer benefits from schemes such as the PM-Kisan and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said the CPA, established in 1911, works to strengthen parliamentary democracy, good governance and the rule of law.

Its primary aim is to enhance the capacity of public representatives and promote transparent governance systems, he said. Singh described the seminar as highly relevant and important for improving people’s quality of life.

He also noted that Tripura’s rich cultural fabric, shaped by 19 tribal communities, reflects a vibrant and diverse heritage.

Since 2014, following the formation of the government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been significant momentum in the development of the Northeast, including Tripura, the Deputy Chairman said.

He referred to initiatives such as the Act East Policy and the vision of presenting the eight Northeastern states as “Ashtalakshmi".

He also highlighted the glorious history of the Manikya dynasty of Tripura and called upon representatives to work collectively for the state’s progress.

Several Ministers, MPs, MLAs and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury also spoke in the event.

--IANS

sc/pgh