ACB team arrests Rajasthan man taking bribe on behalf of Central Narcotics Bureau inspector

Jaipur, Nov 10 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Kota has arrested Akram Hussain, a broker, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on behalf of a Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Inspector in the Bhawanimandi area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar.

The main accused, CBN Inspector Hitesh Kumar, fled the scene while carrying a bundle of money that included dummy notes worth Rs 1.90 lakh.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukul Sharma of ACB’s Special Unit, the complainant had approached the bureau alleging that Inspector Hitesh Kumar and his associates demanded a Rs three lakh bribe to avoid implicating his father in a false narcotics case.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB verified the allegations through recorded phone conversations, confirming the bribe demand and subsequently laid a trap. On Sunday, around 9.30 p.m., the complainant reached the CBN Bhawanimandi office with Rs 30,000 in genuine currency and Rs 2.70 lakh in dummy notes, as directed by the ACB team.

When the transaction took place, ACB officers swooped in and arrested broker Akram Hussain while he was accepting Rs 20,000 in cash. However, Inspector Hitesh Kumar managed to flee from the scene with part of the bribe money.

While escaping, the inspector dropped a bundle containing Rs one lakh, his mobile phone, and several documents about 100 meters from the spot.

The recovered bundle contained Rs 20,000 genuine currency and Rs 80,000 in dummy notes. It is believed that Hitesh fled with another bundle of Rs 2 lakh, of which Rs 1.90 lakh were dummy notes and Rs 10,000 real currency.

The ACB has launched an extensive search to locate the absconding inspector.

Additional SP Sharma said the investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those involved in the bribery attempt and extortion threat.

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, a complaint was received at the ACB Kota office alleging that Inspector Hitesh Kumar, posted at the Central Narcotics Bureau, Bhawani Mandi, along with another person, had abducted the complainant’s father from his home on November 7 and demanded a Rs 3 lakh bribe to release him and avoid false implication in a marijuana case.

--IANS

arc/dpb