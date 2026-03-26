ACB sleuths arrest Police Constable, accomplice for collecting bribe of Rs 20,000; ASI's role being probed

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Rajasthan, on Thursday arrested a Police Constable and a private person for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at Kathumar Police Station in Alwar district.

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The action was taken following directions from the Anti-Corruption Bureau Headquarters. According to Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Govind Gupta, the arrests were made after a complaint was received on the Anti-Corruption Bureau helpline (1064).

The complainant alleged that ASI Narendra Singh, Constable Rameshwar Singh (No. 17), and a private individual identified as Niranjan Singh, were demanding Rs 20,000 to provide relief in an ongoing investigation related to a case registered against the complainant’s cousin at Kathumar Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau initiated a verification process under the supervision of Anil Kayal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Anti-Corruption Bureau Jaipur Range.

After confirming the allegations, a trap operation was planned and executed by a team led by Ravindra Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), Anti-Corruption Bureau Dausa Unit. During the operation, Constable Rameshwar Singh and Niranjan Singh were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The amount was reportedly taken and held by Niranjan Singh, from whom the full Rs 20,000 has been recovered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau team.

Officials confirmed that the role of ASI Narendra Singh is under investigation, and his arrest is still pending.

The arrested accused are currently being interrogated, and further investigation is underway under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), Smita Srivastava, and Inspector General of Police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), S. Parimala.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has stated that a case will be registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), along with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further legal proceedings in the matter are in progress.

--IANS

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