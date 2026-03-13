ACB court issues arrest warrants against four in Jal Jeevan Mission scam

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here, on Friday, issued arrest warrants against four accused persons in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam.

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Acting on the court's orders, ACB teams are currently conducting raids at multiple locations to trace and arrest the accused, including former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal.

According to the ACB, the orders were issued on Friday in relation to the JJM case registered in 2024 in the ACB Court.

The court has directed the issuance of arrest warrants against four individuals -- former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, Jitendra Sharma, Sanjeev Gupta, and Mukesh Goyal.

Following the court's directions, the ACB has intensified its efforts to apprehend the accused, who are currently absconding.

Teams of the anti-corruption body are conducting raids at suspected hideouts and other locations where the accused are believed to be staying.

Officials said that coordinated operations are underway to locate and arrest the accused at the earliest.

The ACB also said that if the arrest warrants cannot be executed and the accused continue to evade arrest, the bureau will initiate legal proceedings to attach their properties in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Such action would be taken after obtaining the necessary orders from the court.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in works carried out under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a flagship scheme aimed at providing tap water connections to rural households.

Earlier, the ACB had carried out a major operation in connection with the investigation and conducted simultaneous raids at 15 locations across several states.

These locations included Jaipur, Barmer, Jalore and Sikar in Rajasthan, as well as premises in Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi.

During the investigation, the ACB reportedly found evidence suggesting the generation of fraudulent bills, financial irregularities, and procedural lapses in the tendering process related to the execution of JJM projects.

Officials added that relevant documents and records were seized during the searches for further examination.

ACB authorities confirmed that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Teams are continuing to gather evidence and are making sustained efforts to track down and arrest the accused.

Further action in the case will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

--IANS

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