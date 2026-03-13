ACB arrests two Land Acquisition Office employees in Jharkhand’s Deoghar for accepting bribe

Ranchi/Deoghar, March 13 (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on corruption, the Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two employees of the District Land Acquisition Office in Deoghar for allegedly accepting a bribe from a beneficiary.

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The accused have been identified as Niranjan and Nunu Dev, who were caught red-handed while taking money in exchange for facilitating the release of compensation for land acquired under the Ring Road project, officials said.

According to the ACB, the two employees had allegedly demanded five per cent of the total compensation amount as commission from a beneficiary. Acting on a complaint, the bureau first verified the allegations, which were found to be true.

Subsequently, an ACB team laid a trap and apprehended the two employees right at the time when they were accepting the bribe money. The cash was also recovered from their possession during the operation.

Officials said large-scale land acquisition is currently underway in Deoghar for the proposed Ring Road project, and landowners whose land has been acquired are entitled to compensation from the government.

However, it was alleged that some employees of the Land Acquisition Office were demanding commissions from beneficiaries in return for releasing their compensation payments.

Following persistent demands for money, one of the affected beneficiaries approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint, stating that he was being pressured to pay a bribe to receive his compensation.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB carried out the trap operation on Friday and arrested both accused employees.

The arrested individuals have been taken to Dumka for further interrogation and completion of legal formalities, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a police sub-inspector in Koderma and a woman Panchayat secretary in Gumla for allegedly accepting bribes.

The ACB has urged the public to report any instance where government officials demand bribes for performing official duties, assuring strict action against those involved in corruption.

--IANS

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