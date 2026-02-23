Academics, including IIT, IIM chiefs, slam IYC for ‘disgraceful’ conduct at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A group of academics has condemned the recent shirtless protest by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) at the AI Summit, describing it as “ill-timed” and “disgraceful” conduct.

Led by Binay Kumar Singh, Director, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, the academics issued a joint statement on Monday saying that the actions of leaders of the Congress cannot be defended as “democratic dissent”.

“A broad cross-section of India's academic and intellectual community has issued a formal collective statement expressing deep concern over the highly shameful and disgraceful conduct of leaders from the IYC at the India Al Impact Summit,” said the statement issued by the academic community.

The signatories included JNU V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, University of Mumbai V-C R.D. Kulkarni, NIT Jalandhar Director B.K. Kanaujia, IIM Amritsar Founding Director N. Ramamoorthy, IIT Jodhpur director A.K. Agarwal, IIT Dharwad, and professors and former teachers from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The signatories noted that the summit represented a significant moment for India to present its technological capabilities, strategic vision, and growing leadership in artificial intelligence before the global community.

“In this context, the reported disruption was viewed as ill-timed and potentially detrimental to India's international credibility at a time of heightened global attention on the country's AI ecosystem,” said the statement.

More than 150 academicians from across India, including Vice Chancellors, Former Vice Chancellors, Directors, senior professors, researchers, and intellectuals, have united through a coordinated signature campaign to register their strongest possible condemnation, it said.

The signatories have stated in unequivocal terms that the actions of leaders of the Indian National Congress present at the summit cannot be defended as democratic dissent; rather, they amounted to a reckless and deeply irresponsible attempt that risked sabotaging India's global image at a critical moment of technological assertion.

“The academic community has characterised the episode as shameful in the highest order. To convert such a platform into an arena for partisan theatrics, the signatories observed, reflects a grave failure of judgment from Congress and a disregard for the larger national interest,” it said.

The initiative reflects the academic community's commitment to responsible public discourse and to protecting India's technological standing as it strengthens its role in the global AI landscape, said the statement.

During their protest on February 20, Youth Congress members raised slogans over issues such as unemployment, inflation, and the reported India-US trade deal, triggering a political storm and sharp exchanges between the BJP-led Union government and the Opposition. The Delhi Police have arrested five people in the case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Congress leaders for "praising" their youth wing's protest. "Unfortunately, the leaders of the oldest party of the country are praising those who embarrassed the country instead of criticising them," the PM said.

--IANS

rch/skp