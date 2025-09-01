ABVP gave direction to my life: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Recalling her student days, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the ABVP provided her the first platform of her life, inspiring her to work for society and the nation.

Speaking at Swayamsiddha, a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Faculty of Arts, University of Delhi, she said that the ABVP equipped her with the vision, direction and capability to govern the state.

She said education is not limited to books alone, as it also nurtures a person’s self-confidence, self-reliance, and sense of responsibility towards society.

She further stated that university students are the pivot of the nation’s future and must move forward with determination and courage to realise their dreams.

Praising Swayamsiddha, the Chief Minister remarked that the event is proof that daughters have the full ability to realise their dreams independently.

She told the students that “within every impossible lies ‘I am possible’,” and that this very mindset should inspire the daughters of Delhi to advance.

The Chief Minister described the recognition of 20,000 students at Swayamsiddha as a highly significant achievement, noting that it is not merely a statistic but a decisive step in shaping the direction of the youth’s future.

She assured that the Delhi Government would provide students with safe, modern, and affordable transport, announcing that more University Special buses would be introduced in the coming days and that the demand for student Metro passes was under consideration.

She emphasised that the Delhi Government is committed to offering young people every possible opportunity and facility in the fields of education, sport, start-ups, and innovation.

Recalling her student days, CM Gupta said that her first introduction to ABVP came during her early college years. She observed that the organisation was always active in addressing students’ issues, which encouraged her to join the outfit.

She noted that ABVP gave her the very first platform of her life, inspiring her to work for society and the nation. Her active involvement during college ignited within her a flame of patriotism, and it is this very learning that today equips her with the vision and capability to govern the state.

She remarked that if she had ever undertaken a genuine ‘management course’, it was through ABVP, which gave her opportunities for leadership, management, and service. According to her, organisations such as ABVP and Delhi University Students Union serve as vital bridges connecting students with society and the nation.

Addressing the girl students in particular, the Chief Minister said that the present era belongs to women’s leadership and empowerment.

She urged them to make their presence felt in every field and to raise the pride of not only Delhi but of the entire nation to new heights. She stressed that every young woman must take her own steps forward and carve out her own path.

CM Gupta observed that every girl possesses an inner strength and radiance which must be nurtured and expanded so that the world may take pride in her.

She said today, daughters are establishing their identity across every sphere, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, countless opportunities have opened up for them.

The event was also attended by ABVP’s National Girls’ In-Charge Manu Sharma Kataria, National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal, DUSU Vice-President Bhanu Pratap Singh, Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal, university professors, and distinguished guests.

