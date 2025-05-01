"Absolute white lie": Punjab minster refutes Delhi minister's claims on water supply

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday rejected allegations made by Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh regarding water supply to the state from the national capital, calling the claims "an absolute white lie."

Singh asserted that Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan have already taken their respective water shares, and it is only Punjab's allocation that remains.

"It is an absolute white lie. The Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan governments have taken their share of water. Only Punjab's share is left now. Despite Punjab's protest, these three double-engine governments gave 8500 cusec more from Punjab's water share to Haryana..."

"They want to recreate situation similar to the 80s, that time the fight began over water only. It's a betrayal with Punjab," said Singh referring to the unrest kind of situation in the State during the 80s.

He accused the BJP-led governments of exploiting Punjab's water resources to the detriment of the State's agricultural and economic interests.

"Water is Punjab's life line and this is an attack on Punjab's farmers, labourers, and economy... Even Congress has to answer for this. Their Himachal Pradesh government took a neutral stance on this matter. Are they standing with the BJP or the people of Punjab?" he said.

Responding directly to Parvesh Singh's remarks on social media, Balbir Singh said, "He (Parvesh) is lying. Delhi quote is already fixed. When flooding happens they say water should not come. We will not allow this to happen with Punjab"

Ahead of this, Delhi minister Parvesh Singh has alleged that Punjab is deliberately blocking water supply to both Haryana and Delhi in a politically motivated move.

In a post on X he said, "The Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping the water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in Delhi."

He further asserted that the Delhi government is making continuous efforts to ensure clean water reaches every household and accused Punjab of seeking "revenge" on Delhi's residents.

"We are working day and night to provide clean water to every household in Delhi and now the Punjab government wants to take revenge on the people of Delhi in this way. Stop this dirty politics or else you will be expelled from Punjab as well."

The remarks come amid reports of reduced water flow to Delhi at a time when the national capital is already facing rising temperatures and growing demand for water. (ANI)

