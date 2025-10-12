Absconding criminal and M.Phil degree holder arrested in Delhi robbery case

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) An M.Phil degree holder and an proclaimed offender has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as 32-year-old Deep Shubham, hailing from Chorout in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, DCP (Crime), Delhi, Harsh Indoora said in a statement.

Acting on information concerning Shubham that he would come to Hari Nagar, a police team mounted technical surveillance and laid a trap, after which the accused was nabbed.

Interestingly, Shubham, who was raised by his grandmother ('Nani') moved to Delhi in 2009 and graduated in B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry from Kirori Mal College, and M.Sc. and M.Phil (Chemistry) from Delhi University. After that, he cleared CLAT and got enrolled for LLB at Damodaram Sanjeevaya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

But he left LLB after one year and came back to Delhi and got enrolled in MA English from KMC, DU. Thereafter, he worked at Genpact Call Centre for two years. However, Shubham's financial conditions remained poor as his family did not support him, the statement read.

In 2017, he robbed the Bank of India in Purpi village in Bihar's Sitamarhi by exploding a smoke bomb he made using firecrackers and mixing Methyl acetate and Benzine.

Shubham was arrested in the case from Burari by the Bihar Police. While in prison in Sitamarhi, Shubham met Ritesh Thakur, another criminal. When Shubham was released from jail, he met Ritesh Thakur in Delhi and both committed robberies at Model Town.

The police arrested both the accused. During the trial, Shubham was released on bail.

However, after getting bail in the above cases of Model Town police station, the accused went into hiding and frequently changed his locations to evade arrest and avoid the due process of law. Presently, Shubham was working as an interior designer in Glossy Gaze firm, at Sohna, Haryana, the police statement said.

Shubham has two robbery cases registered against him in the Police Station Model Town. On September 17, 2021, Shubham looted a shop at gunpoint and decamped with Rs 6,06,000.

Before fleeing, the accused snatched the phones of the complainant and the guard and locked them inside.

On October 25, 2021, Shubham committed robbery at a jewellery shop at gunpoint. The complainant said that the accused pushed the guard at the gate, saying, "Give me all the cash you have, otherwise I will shoot you."

The complainant said that she kept Rs 70,000 at the counter out of fear, after which the accused fled the spot, brandishing a gun.

--IANS

