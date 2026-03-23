ABAP congratulates PM Modi on becoming longest-serving head of govt

Nashik, March 23 (IANS) Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad spokesperson Bhakti Charan Das Maharaj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became the longest-serving head of an elected government in the country, calling the milestone a reflection of stable and decisive leadership.

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Speaking to IANS in Nashik, Maharashtra, Maharaj extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister and described the achievement as a significant moment in the nation’s political journey.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Serving the nation and Bharat Mata continuously for 8931 days is a matter of great significance. This is a highly important and remarkable achievement,” he said.

He added that the milestone is not merely a personal accomplishment but also a symbol of consistent leadership and commitment to national service.

Maharaj further described the Prime Minister’s journey as an example of “continuous service to Sanatan tradition and national interest”.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Indian culture, religion and spiritual heritage have received recognition and respect at the global level, strengthening the country’s cultural identity.

Expressing the sentiments of the sant community, Maharaj said there is a strong belief that the country will continue to progress on the path of development while also preserving and promoting its cultural and spiritual values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently achieved a historic milestone in Indian politics by becoming the longest-serving head of an elected government in the country.

He completed 8,931 days in office, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who held the post for 8,930 days.

The record combines Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 7, 2001 to May 21, 2014, and his tenure as Prime Minister since May 26, 2014, marking more than two decades of continuous leadership in public office.

--IANS

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