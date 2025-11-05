‘Aarti’ at Renuka-ji Lake initiative commendable: Himachal Guv

Shimla, Nov 5 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday presided over the concluding ceremony of the International Shree Renuka Fair in Renuka-ji in Sirmaur district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor lauded the initiative of organising the daily ‘aarti’ at Devghat at the sacred Renuka Lake and said that this tradition must continue to preserve the rich cultural and spiritual heritage for future generations.

“The devotion with which people visit this holy place is deeply inspiring. May Lord Parshuram continue to bless this unwavering faith,” he said.

The Governor praised the district administration and the Shree Renuka-ji Development Board for introducing this new tradition and urged the local ashram residents to perform the ‘aarti’ regularly.

He also called upon the people to protect their cultural heritage and appreciated the immense contribution of the people of Sirmaur in the defence of the nation.

“This fair, which is the confluence of faith and devotion, holds a special place in the hearts of the people across the country,” he said.

The Governor appealed for collective efforts by the government and society to enhance the beauty of Renuka-ji and maintain its sanctity.

He urged the people, especially the youth, to stay away from drugs and contribute towards building a healthy and drug-free society.

“Let us take a pledge to keep our villages safe and free from the menace of drugs,” he said.

Governor Shukla said fairs and festivals have, for generations, played a vital role in promoting India’s cultural identity.

“As society advances towards progress and prosperity, it is equally important to remain rooted in our moral and cultural values,” he emphasised.

A cultural programme was also presented. The Governor distributed prizes for the best departmental exhibitions. The Industry Department bagged the first prize, followed by the Horticulture Department in second place and the Agriculture Department in third.

