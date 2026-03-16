AAP's four-year achievements are heavy debt, rise of gangsters and drugs: Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, saying that its main achievements in the past four years have been the mounting debt burden and the expansion of gangsterism and drugs.

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Jakhar made the remarks while commenting on the completion of four years of the AAP government in Punjab.

He said the Chief Minister cannot escape responsibility by describing gangsterism as an international problem.

According to Jakhar, every Punjabi knows the reality of the government’s performance.

“Due to daily criminal incidents, people are living in fear and insecurity. People are receiving extortion calls while the government continues claiming that everything is under control.”

He said that if the government’s claims of reducing or eliminating drugs were true, the police would not have had to exhort people to keep night vigil by forming village committees.

The state BJP chief also said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his “super chief minister” are now silent about their election promise of generating Rs 20,000 crore from mining.

He alleged that illegal mining is taking place openly in the state and that the government has no answer about where the money from it is going.

Jakhar questioned whether the party that once claimed to fight corruption is now running on this very money.

He further said that under the pretext of free and cheap electricity, the Punjab State Power Corporation is being pushed towards bankruptcy.

He warned that the situation may eventually lead to privatisation, and the burden that will fall on Punjab’s consumers afterwards is something people cannot even imagine today.

Calling the “education revolution model” a failure, Jakhar said if merely changing colours could bring about a revolution, then a chameleon would be the greatest revolutionary.

He argued that if AAP leaders truly believed in their education revolution, they would send their own children to government schools.

If even their own MLAs do not accept this model, he questioned how the public could believe in it.

The BJP President also alleged that corruption has reached its peak and that the “rates of corruption” have increased.

Jakhar said every section of society is unhappy with the government.

“Government employees are not receiving their dearness allowance (DA), and the government has failed to implement an agricultural policy. Instead, the Chief Minister is saying that the Central government should handle the issue of agriculture, even though it falls under the jurisdiction of state governments,” Jakhar added.

--IANS

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