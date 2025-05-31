AAP still in coma after defeat, I wish them well: BJP Delhi chief hits back at protest plans

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gears up to protest against the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi on the completion of its first 100 days in office, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hit back saying they are "still in a coma after polls result."

“They are unwell people, I wish them well, especially the Aam Aadmi Party leaders. They need to recover their health because they still haven’t come out of coma after the polls result,” said Sachdeva.

The AAP has accused the BJP government of failing to address key civic issues and not fulfilling promises made to the people.

In a detailed letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the BJP government’s inaction and highlighted a list of grievances affecting ordinary citizens of the city.

“Power cuts have become frequent, electricity prices are rising, and there are arbitrary hikes in school fees,” Bharadwaj stated. “Water supply has worsened, air quality remains poor, and the closure of Mohalla Clinics and the Farishtey Scheme facilitating free medical treatment to road accident victims in city hospitals, is deeply concerning.”

He also pointed out that key pre-election promises have gone unfulfilled. “Where is the Rs 2,500 per month promised for women? What happened to the free gas cylinders during Holi? Pensions for widows have been reduced instead of increased,” he wrote in the letter.

Bharadwaj requested a formal meeting with the Chief Minister to present what he called a “100-day public complaint-based report card.”

Sachdeva defended the government's performance and called for patience.

“The Rekha Gupta government is a government of trust. They are assuring the people of Delhi that everything kept away from them during the AAP's rule will now be delivered,” he said.

“What’s required is to give a little more time to our government, every project that has been initiated will begin to show results soon,” he added.

--IANS

rs/rad