AAP selling off interests in name of land pooling policy in Punjab: BJP

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (IANS) The Punjab BJP on Sunday organised a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Fateh Rally’ in Rajpura town to celebrate the revocation of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s anti-farmer land pooling policy.

Thousands of farmers and party workers joined the rally, showcasing BJP’s growing strength in rural Punjab and its unwavering resolve to safeguard the rights of the farming community.

State BJP President Sunil Jakhar launched a scathing attack on AAP, demanding clarity on who framed the controversial land pooling policy.

He said it was astonishing that outsiders were running the Punjab government.

It was either Arvind Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia who farmed the policy, while the Chief Secretary Punjab was made the chair of this committee.

“Neither the Chief Minister nor his Cabinet was involved, yet Punjabis are paying the price.” He added that Kejriwal was working as proxy CM of Punjab whereas it was Bhagwant Mann for whom Punjabis had voted.

“I thank all farmers and BJP workers, it is because of your tireless efforts and pressure that this useless and anti-farmer policy has finally been revoked,” he said.

Punjab working President Ashwani Sharma said BJP’s consistent fight at the block and tehsil levels forced the government to withdraw its anti-farmer agenda.

He added, “AAP’s expiry date has arrived. The people of Punjab demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for real change. Even promises like MSP on 24 crops by AAP remain unfulfilled. Punjab should look at its cousin Haryana -- ruled by BJP -- that offers MSP to farmers on all vegetables and fruits. Today, roadway workers, teachers, doctors, etc., all are on roads, protesting.” BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh described the policy reversal as a “victory of Punjabiyat".

He slammed AAP for turning Punjab into an “ATM” to fund its Delhi politics.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reduced himself to a puppet CM, dancing to the tunes of leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom have already faced jail terms,” he said.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu hailed the cancellation of the land pooling policy as a historic win for Punjab’s farmers.

“This is not just a political success but a fight for our land, and it is a victory for every farmer. Only the BJP can free Punjab from mounting debt and bring true relief through pro-people welfare schemes and development-driven governance,” he added.

Former Union Minister Preneet Kaur thanked farmers and BJP workers for their support, saying, “The strength seen here today shows the power of BJP’s family in Punjab. We have always stood with our people, and this rally is proof that the BJP is on the path to victory in the 2027 Assembly elections. This is truly a win for our farmers and Punjab.”

The ‘Kisan Mazdoor Fateh Rally’ sent out a clear message that farmers will not allow their land and rights to be compromised under AAP.

