AAP sarpanch murder: Punjab DGP suspends DSP, SHO

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (IANS) With Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally taking stock of the investigation into the murder of Harbarinder Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ferozepur Range Snehdeep Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police (Tarn Taran) Surendra Lamba to personally supervise the probe and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.

As per the information, victim Harbarinder Singh was shot by two unidentified assailants during a marriage function, which was taking place at Sidhu Farm under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sarhali.

He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Another individual present at the scene attempted to chase the attackers and sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the crossfire and currently undergoing treatment.

Fixing the accountability of the incident, DGP Yadav said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patti Jagbir Singh and Station House Officer (SHO) Sarhali Gurvinder Singh have been placed under suspension on account of the absence of sufficient preventive policing measures.

The DGP reaffirmed the Punjab government's firm commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba further informed that based on the investigation conducted so far, there does not appear to be any angle related to threat or extortion, etc. As per preliminary inquiries, the possibility of a personal enmity or revenge angle appears to be strong, he said.

The SSP confirmed that the case is being investigated from all possible angles in a scientific and technical manner.

Four separate teams have been constituted for CCTV analysis under the supervision of different officers, he said, while adding that additionally, one team, along with the FSL team, is examining the crime scene.

“A thorough investigation will be conducted, and we will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits,” the SSP added.

