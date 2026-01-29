AAP questions Congress ex-CM Bhattal’s assertion on bomb blasts in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Thursday slammed the Congress leadership for maintaining a “criminal silence” over the shocking statements made by its former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, who claimed that she was advised to allow bomb blasts in the state to help the Congress government return to power.

AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu told the media that it was disturbing that more than 24 hours after the interview went viral, neither Bhattal nor any senior Congress leader had come forward to clarify or condemn the statement. “This silence raises serious questions. Are these statements true, or is Congress trying to bury a very uncomfortable truth?” he asked.

Pannu recalled that this was not the first time such revelations had surfaced. Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh himself had earlier spoken about young men being presented before the then Prime Minister and later being killed, claims that were never properly investigated or even acknowledged during his long tenures as Chief Minister.

“Why did Captain Amarinder Singh, despite ruling Punjab for years, never speak about those youths or seek justice for their families?” Pannu questioned. Referring to Bhattal’s interview, Pannu said the claim that senior leaders, advisors or officers suggested orchestrating bomb blasts at public places to secure electoral victory is an extremely grave matter.

“Punjab has paid an unbearable price for violence during tough times. Families were destroyed, youth were lost, and the state is still carrying the burden, socially, economically and emotionally. To even suggest using terror as a political tool is unforgivable,” he said.

Pannu also questioned why the state Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, and other senior leaders have chosen to remain silent. “At the very least, the Congress must tell Punjabis whether Rajinder Kaur Bhattal is lying or telling the truth. Who were those leaders, officers and advisors who gave such advice?” he demanded.

He further linked the statement to the 2017 pre-election bomb blast, in which innocent lives, including children, were lost. “If Bhattal’s statement is true, Punjabis have every right to ask whether such incidents were part of a larger conspiracy to manipulate power,” Pannu said, calling for full accountability.

Drawing a contrast, Pannu said traditional parties, the Congress and the Akali Dal, have repeatedly compromised Punjab’s interests, whether on SYL, Chandigarh, Panjab University or BBMB, for political convenience. “These parties ruled by suppressing truth and sacrificing Punjab’s rights. Today, their own leaders are exposing that dark history,” he added.

