AAP MP Raghav Chadha pitches for destigmatisation of menstrual issues

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Making a strong pitch against stigmatisation of periods, AAP MP in Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha said on Friday that the nation cannot call itself truly progressive if 35 crore women and girls are unable to speak about menstrual hygiene without shame or fear.

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“Menstrual hygiene is not charity. It is not a favour. It is not a side issue. It is a matter of health, education and equality. Above all, it is a matter of dignity,” said Chadha in the upper House.

“If a girl misses school because there are no sanitary pads, no water and no privacy, it is not her personal problem. It is our collective failure,” said the MP.

He said, “We live in a country where alcohol and cigarettes are sold openly, but sanitary pads are still wrapped in newspaper as if they must be hidden. Somewhere along the way, society turned a biological fact into a social taboo. A matter of science has been turned into a matter of silence.”

In a post on X, Chadha wrote, “Raised this issue in Parliament today because it affects over 35 crore women and girls in India. A nation cannot call itself truly progressive if millions of girls still face fear, shame and silence for something so basic. The real test of progress is simple. The day every girl in India can go to school, live with dignity and speak about this without stigma, that will be the day we can truly say our society has moved forward.”

According to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS 5) data shows that the percentage of women aged 15-24 years using hygienic methods during their menstrual cycles has risen from 57.6 per cent in NFHS-4 to 77.3 per cent in NFHS-5.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers implements the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janausadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which is an important step in ensuring the health security for women.

Under the project, over 16,000 Janaushidhi Kendras have been set up across the country that provide Oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins named 'Suvidha' at Rs 1 per pad.

These sanitary napkins are also environmentally friendly, as these pads are made with Oxo-biodegradable material complying with ASTM D- 6954 (biodegradability test) standards. The cumulative sales of Suvidha Napkins as of November 30, 2025, were 96.30 crores, said an official statement.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also implements a Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene (MH) to improve it among adolescent girls (10–19 years).

The scheme focuses on increasing awareness about MH, enhancing access to sanitary napkins, and promoting safe and environmentally friendly disposal practices.

The Ministry formulated the MH Policy for School Going Girls following detailed deliberations with the line Ministries, said a statement.

It streamlines access to low-cost MH products, gender-segregated toilets and safe disposal facilities, promotes MH education in the school curriculum, and prioritises sensitisation and awareness in all schools.

One of the objectives of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) components of ‘Mission Shakti’ is to generate awareness about MH and the use of sanitary napkins, said a statement.

--IANS

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