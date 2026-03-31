AAP MP Chadha pitches legal right to paternity leave in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, on Tuesday raised the issue of paternity leave in Parliament, urging the government to make it a legal right across sectors in India.

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Speaking during the session, Chadha highlighted what he described as a “societal failure enforced by law,” pointing out that while both parents are congratulated at the birth of a child, caregiving responsibilities disproportionately fall on mothers, with legal provisions recognising only maternity leave.

“A father should not have to choose between caring for his newborn and keeping his job. Similarly, a mother should not have to endure childbirth and recovery without her husband’s support,” he said.

The AAP leader stressed that the period immediately following childbirth is when a woman requires maximum support — physically, emotionally, and mentally. He noted that a mother carries the child for nine months and undergoes either a normal delivery or a cesarean section, both of which demand significant recovery time and care.

“In such a phase, the husband’s presence is not a luxury but a necessity. His caregiving responsibility towards his wife is equally important,” Chadha told the House.

He also drew attention to the current disparity in paternity leave provisions in India. At present, only Central government employees are entitled to 15 days of paternity leave, while there is no such mandatory provision in the private sector.

Citing international examples, Chadha said that countries like Sweden, Iceland, and Japan provide paternity leave ranging from 90 days to as long as 52 weeks, ensuring shared parental responsibility.

He further pointed out that nearly 90 per cent of India’s workforce is employed in the private sector, effectively excluding a vast majority of fathers from availing paternity leave.

Calling for urgent policy reform, Chadha urged the government to enact legislation making paternity leave a legal entitlement.

“Caregiving is not just the responsibility of the mother, but a shared responsibility of both parents. Our laws must reflect that,” he asserted.

--IANS

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