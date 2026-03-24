AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi Assembly over fire safety concerns despite Rs 1 lakh crore budget

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Delhi's Leader of the Opposition Atishi, along with other AAP legislators, staged a protest outside the Assembly on Tuesday, alleging that despite a Rs 1 lakh crore budget, the government has failed to provide even a single ladder for the Fire Department.

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The AAP leaders displayed posters reading: "Budget: Rs 1 lakh crore. Fire Brigade ke paas seedhi: 1 bhi nahi", highlighting their concerns over inadequate fire safety infrastructure.

Talking to IANS, Atishi criticised the government, saying: "They (the BJP government) have no shame. They are eating kheer and celebrating when they should be mourning. (Delhi Minister) Ashish Sood is even hurling abuses at a family that lost nine members and blaming them. Despite a Rs 1 lakh crore budget, they could not provide even one ladder."

AAP MLA Imran Hussain said that four party MLAs have been suspended and questioned the priorities of the government.

“A budget of Rs 1 lakh crore was presented, but not a single ladder was purchased for the Fire Department,” he said.

AAP MLA Pravesh Ratn also criticised the suspension of MLAs, calling the situation unjust.

"Our four MLAs have been suspended and the entire opposition is sitting outside - what kind of budget is this?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the annual budget for financial year 2026-2 in the Assembly, proposing a total outlay of Rs 1,03,700 crore.

This marks her second budget for the national capital. Speaker Vijender Gupta congratulated her, saying: "The CM, Rekha Gupta, is presenting Budget 2026-27. Congratulations to her, it is her second Delhi budget."

Addressing the Assembly, CM Gupta highlighted Delhi’s resilience and economic strength, saying: "Our city Delhi has a unique identity which is its creative power -- how it was degraded again and again and yet stood firm and succeeded."

"Delhi saw a difficult phase for many years. Despite facing corruption, small-mindedness, and vote bank politics in the past few years, Delhi is now progressing rapidly, where not only announcements are made, but actions and developments are visible not just in data but in the lives of people. Delhi is progressing at triple-engine speed."

--IANS

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