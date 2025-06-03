AAP leader Naresh Balyan’s judicial custody extended till July 5 in MCOCA case

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) A special Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Naresh Balyan in the MCOCA case till July 5.

The Rouse Avenue court also initiated the process of framing charges in the case involving Balyan, with the next hearing scheduled on the same date of July 5.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, all accused were produced before the court via video conferencing.

The court further directed the Delhi Police to intensify their investigation, particularly focusing on the role of co-accused Vikas Gehlot.

Sources indicate that the police have yet to gather sufficient evidence to substantiate his involvement, prompting the court to seek further inquiry.

Balyan faces serious allegations under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), with police claiming his involvement in a criminal syndicate operating in Delhi and nearby regions.

The network is alleged to have engaged in arms trafficking, extortion, and other organised criminal activities.

According to the charge sheet filed in the court, Balyan and his associates are accused of forming a structured gang aimed at carrying out illegal operations for financial gain.

The document describes the group as a long-functioning, well-coordinated network involved in serious criminal offences.

While law enforcement agencies maintain that the case is backed by concrete evidence, Balyan and his supporters have dismissed the allegations, calling it a politically motivated move.

They claim the case is fabricated and part of a larger political conspiracy.

The Aam Aadmi Party has not issued any official statement on the matter so far. As the court begins examining the merits of the charges and the evidence presented by the police, the July 5 hearing is expected to be crucial in determining the future course of the trial.

--IANS

skp/vd