AAP leader alleges vendetta politics, says Delhi rally highlights people's issues

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said the party’s rally at Jantar Mantar was aimed at raising the voice of thousands of dismissed contractual workers and to expose what he termed as “vendetta politics” of the BJP, asserting that the event is “a rally, not a protest”.

This will be AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's first public rally since he was discharged by the court in the liquor policy case.

Police personnel were deployed in and around the venue to maintain security and manage the gathering.

“This is a rally, not a protest. Our party’s National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, our Goa leaders, and our Gujarat leaders will share the stage here. The way the BJP government and the Lieutenant Governor removed thousands of young people from their jobs -- bus marshals were dismissed, bus conductors were removed, nurses and pharmacy staff were removed from Mohalla Clinics -- we will raise our voice for them,” Bharadwaj said.

He further added that Kejriwal is expected to address what the party describes as “false cases and conspiracies” allegedly filed by the BJP against AAP leaders.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the rally would mark an intensification of the party’s political campaign.

“The entire Delhi has been suffering for a year. All AAP leaders have been proven innocent. We will continue the politics of honesty and intensify our fight for the rights of Delhi,” Rai said.

The rally has drawn sharp reactions from leaders of the BJP and its allies.

In Patna, Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said the matter concerning legal proceedings involving AAP leaders is still pending before the High Court.

“The appeal has been filed in the High Court. The full case has not been thoroughly reviewed yet. For this reason, this kind of notice has been issued. The High Court will examine it, as it has already reviewed all the related cases. Since the matter is still pending before the court, there is no need to celebrate excessively at this stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, MLC Danish Azad Ansari criticised the AAP chief’s move, alleging that the rally is an attempt to divert public attention.

“Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal is resorting to stunts to divert public attention. He has deceived the people and betrayed their trust. The public now knows the true character and face of the Aam Aadmi Party, and they will not fall into their agenda,” Ansari said.

The rally at Jantar Mantar was attended by party workers and supporters from Delhi as well as neighbouring states, with Kejriwal likely to outline AAP’s political roadmap and respond to ongoing legal and political challenges.

