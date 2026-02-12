AAP in Punjab asks farmers, traders to join Bharat Bandh call

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced support for the nationwide Bharat Bandh called on Thursday by 10 central trade unions and farmer organisations. The AAP appealed to all workers, farmers, shopkeepers, small traders and common citizens in Punjab and across the country to make the Bharat Bandh a success in a peaceful manner.

The party said this bandh is not about any one political party, but about the self-respect, justice and rights of crores of hardworking people, and affirmed that the AAP stands in the frontline of this struggle.

The AAP condemned the BJP-led Union government’s anti-worker labour policies and anti-farmer economic decisions, and announced that its cadres across Punjab and the rest of the country would join the shutdown shoulder to shoulder with workers and farmers.

The party said the protest represents a larger struggle for justice, dignity and rights of millions of working people across the country.

AAP spokespersons said the BJP-led Centre has launched a direct attack on workers’ rights by implementing the new labour codes. They stated that these new codes have reduced job security, weakened legal protection provisions and granted unchecked freedom to employers in matters of hiring and retrenchment, thereby putting the rights and interests of crores of hardworking people at serious risk.

They said the support extended to the bandh by farmer organisations proves that the BJP’s economic policies have not only harmed workers but have also severely affected farmers. Leaders of the AAP said the party has always taken to the streets to fight for the rights of workers, farmers and common people.

They pointed out that in Punjab, the AAP government has increased minimum wages for workers, ensured timely procurement of wheat and paddy crops from farmers, and provided facilities such as free electricity, healthcare services and education to the common people, thereby demonstrating which party truly stands for the people.

Taking strong exception to the Centre’s policies, the party stated that the Central government is snatching away workers’ rights to safeguard the profits of its preferred corporate houses. Under the new labour codes, employers have been given open freedom to dismiss workers without accountability, while farmers are not being given fair prices for their crops. It is for this reason, the party said, that 10 trade unions and farmer organisations have been compelled to jointly call for a Bharat Bandh.

