AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday hit out at the narrow-minded politics of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for delays and hurdles faced in providing piped cooking gas facilities to residents of the national capital's rural pockets.

“I have no hesitation in saying that the previous government did not have the willpower. They did not want new facilities to be extended to villages. Perhaps, this was due to their politics,” said L-G Saxena, addressing residents of Delhi’s 111 villages which received piped gas supply on Thursday.

He said facilities do not reach residents if a government fails to perform its duty.

“Development takes place only when the government shows that kind of intention and desire,” said Saxena, praising the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government for bringing about a ‘Spring of Development’ in the the national capital due to the launch of all-round development work and new launches with the help of her Cabinet ministers.

He said earlier that Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) used to get no-objection certificates to lay gas pipeline in villages after more than a year-and-a-half.

“I had to warn all Delhi departments that a delay of over one month will invite punishment,” he said, pointing to the hurdles created in extending piped cooking gas to city villages.

The L-G also expressed satisfaction at seeing the joy on the faces of women who were given symbolic piped gas connection certificates during an event held at Dwarka on Thursday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also hit out at the previous AAP government, alleging that some MLAs of that party used to create hurdles in the expansion of the piped gas supply in villages despite efforts of BJP MPs.

"The MPs from our party were trying hard to bring piped gas to homes in village but the legislators of the AAP created problems and questioned the need for doing so,” she said.

CM Gupta also thanked the L-G for pursuing the piped gas project diligently and bring it to a stage where 130 villages were connected to piped gas in the first phase and 111 more villages got the facility on Thursday.

--IANS

rch/pgh