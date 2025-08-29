AAP govt failed to provide relief in flood-hit areas: Punjab BJP

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Friday visited the flood-affected Ajnala Assembly constituency and met with people to listen to their problems.

Jakhar accused the state government of failing to provide relief and assistance in flood-affected areas, holding it directly responsible for the massive losses in state’s border regions.

He said his visit was not for political purposes but to remind the government of its responsibilities and to support the flood victims.

“The BJP has postponed its facilitation camps due to the severity of the floods, as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Punjab’s flood-affected people in this hour of grief,” he said.

“Do not forget Punjab. This disaster is a result of the Punjab government’s failure. People in flood-affected areas are neither getting rations, nor fuel for draining water, nor any government assistance. The government is only indulging in publicity.”

He further said social organizations, religious groups, and ordinary Punjabis have stepped forward to help the flood victims, while the government has proven entirely ineffective.

Warning the Chief Minister, Jakhar said, “Take up your responsibility; you will be held accountable later.”

Jakhar said the Central government has released Rs 229 crore out of the allocated Rs 611 crore for disaster management in Punjab, but the state government has failed to utilise these funds effectively.

He questioned, “Where has this money been spent? The government neither made arrangements nor held preparatory meetings.”

Jakhar also blamed uncontrolled mining in border areas for the devastation.

He said: “Due to mining, embankments broke, causing significant damage in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Ajnala constituencies.”

Jakhar assured that the Central government stands with people, as Punjab is an integral part of the country. He suggested the Chief Minister could seek any assistance from the Centre, as its doors are always open.

Jakhar highlighted the floods have completely destroyed the paddy crop, and wheat sowing will also be impossible, causing significant economic losses for farmers.

He urged the state government to immediately start relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

