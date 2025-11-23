AAP, Congress, Akali Dal running false propaganda on Constitutional Bill: BJP

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President Ashwani Sharma, on Sunday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of coming together purely for political gains and running false and misleading propaganda against them.

He said that the statement issued by the Union government on social media platform X has clearly said that no Constitutional Bill related to Chandigarh is being brought in the Winter session of the Lok Sabha.

"Therefore, the atmosphere of fear created by the AAP government and the Opposition is nothing but a political drama."

Sharma clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government have always been "pro-Punjab".

"The BJP has protected Punjab's rights at every step -- whether it is the issue of water, Chandigarh, or any other matter related to the interests of Punjab."

Launching a sharp attack against AAP, the Congress and the Akali Dal, he said that these three parties have no real concern for Punjab; for the sake of coming to power they are building a false narrative against BJP.

Targeting the AAP, BJP leader Sharma said that the Punjab government, which failed to fulfill its election promises, has also failed to control criminal gangs, illegal mining and in providing compensation to flood victims.

"To divert public attention from all this, they are making baseless allegations against the BJP."

He added that the entire drama of AAP proved that they have made it a habit to shift blame for every failure onto the BJP.

Criticising the Congress and the Akali Dal, BJP leader Sharma said: "These issues (water, Chandigarh, and Centre-state relations) are the result of the decades-long mistakes committed by these very old parties. The problems they could not solve themselves -- today they want to mislead people again by blaming BJP. But the old mistakes cannot be covered up anymore."

Attacking the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP leader said that the Akali Dal is now targeting BJP only to save the little political ground they have left.

He added that the Congress "is scared today because BJP is emerging as a strong political force, replacing them in Punjab. Therefore, the Congress, too, along with AAP and the Akalis, is giving oxygen to false propaganda against the BJP".

Assuring full commitment, BJP lawmaker Sharma said that whenever any issue arises related to the interests of Punjab, the BJP will always ensure a Punjab-friendly solution by discussing it with the Central government.

He added that the BJP does not do politics -- it works solely for the welfare and interests of the people of Punjab.

--IANS

vg/khz