Aamir Rashid Ali reveals Delhi blast carried out to instil fear in public: Sources

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Aamir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident accused of conspiring with Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, who carried out the November 10 terror attack near the Red Fort, reportedly revealed sensational information regarding the blast, stating that its purpose was to instil fear in the public and target the unity and sovereignty of India, said sources on Monday.

According to the sources, the NIA detailed in its remand note that Aamir is an associate of Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, the main accused in the bomb blast near the Red Fort police post.

Sources added that Aamir, a 24-year-old resident of Sambor, Pulwama, arranged the vehicle that was used in the blast.

The motive behind the explosion was to create panic among citizens and attack India’s unity and sovereignty, the sources further said.

The NIA also mentioned a safe house in the remand note, stating that it contains information about 20 vehicles and explosives hidden there.

The agency believes that the safe house may hold crucial evidence related to a larger conspiracy.

Explaining the need for custodial interrogation, the NIA stated that it intends to take him to Kashmir to uncover the broader terrorist network and fully expose the plot behind the attack.

Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court sent Aamir to 10-day NIA custody.

The NIA had sought his 10-day custody, which the court approved.

On November 16, the NIA had arrested Aamir, in whose name the car used in the attack was registered. He was apprehended in Delhi during a massive search operation launched by the agency after it took over the case from the Delhi Police, an official said in a statement.

According to the NIA’s investigation, the accused had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Nabi, to execute the terror attack. The agency stated that Aamir had travelled to Delhi to assist in purchasing the car that was later used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast.

The NIA has forensically confirmed the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Dr Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Dr Nabi, which is currently being examined for evidence. So far, the NIA has examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the November 10 blast that rocked the national capital.

Working closely with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and several central agencies, the NIA continues its investigation across multiple states. The agency is pursuing various leads to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify all individuals involved in case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

Earlier, on November 15, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had intensified its investigation into Al Falah University as part of the ongoing probe into the November 10 Delhi bomb blast and filed two FIRs against the institution.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch registered two separate FIRs -- one under sections related to cheating and another under provisions dealing with forgery.

