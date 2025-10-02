AAI, Coimbatore Corporation plan underground sewage system at airport

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Coimbatore International Airport is set for a major underground drainage and sewage management upgrade as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) work on a Rs 93-crore project aimed at tackling untreated wastewater that currently runs through the airport campus and beneath the runway.

At present, a natural drainage channel carrying sewage from areas such as Nehru Nagar, Tidal Park and Brindhavan Nagar enters the airport premises from the north, crosses Avinashi Road, and travels for nearly 600 metres inside the airport.

The channel passes under the runway and is only partially covered, while its entry points get clogged with plastic and solid waste. This has led to foul odour and stagnant sewage near the airport, attracting birds and creating potential safety hazards for flight operations.

To address these issues, the civic body has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) proposing a closed underground canal system linked to a sewage treatment plant (STP). Once treated, the water will be diverted out of the airport into the natural drain leading to the Aachankulam tank.

Two STP locations are being considered -- one on the west side of the airport at Brindhavan Nagar and another on the northern side where the drain crosses under the runway.

Officials said the project is being designed as part of the upcoming airport expansion plan to ensure long-term sustainability and safety.

Discussions are underway to decide the construction method, with options, including a box culvert structure or large-diameter pipelines to carry treated water securely away from flight paths.

While the civic body has worked out the Rs 93-crore cost and integrated the sewage plan with stormwater management in surrounding areas, final decisions on execution and funding are pending.

One option is for the project to be included in the airport’s overall expansion works, allowing AAI to take it up directly or finance the civic body to implement it. Authorities believe completing this integrated drainage and STP system alongside the expansion will resolve long-standing sanitation concerns, improve airside safety by reducing bird activity, and offer relief to nearby residential areas affected by sewage odour and blockages.

