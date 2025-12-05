Aaditya Thackeray raises concern over 'garbage piling' and 'illegal hoardings' in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray, on Friday, raised serious concerns over deteriorating garbage management and unchecked illegal political hoardings across Mumbai.

In a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Aaditya Thackeray highlighted the sudden collapse of a system that had worked efficiently for more than a decade.

He noted that over the past two years, garbage has not been collected on time in many lanes across Mumbai.

"Garbage is now piling up not only in remote corners but also at several junctions, important roads, religious places, and outside residential buildings," he said.

He questioned the BMC Commissioner on the precise reason for the debris not being collected, asking what went wrong if the mechanism changed, if the contractor had been diverted, or if the BMC had diverted its workforce.

He also addressed the issue of illegal political hoardings and banners, recalling a court order banning them years ago.

He said that the BMC now appears to be interpreting the court order selectively.

He alleged that if hoardings belong to Ministers or their supporters, they are allowed to remain for at least two weeks.

Aaditya Thackeray said that when foreign dignitaries visit, the state government itself erects numerous illegal hoardings, making Mumbai look more disorganised.

He claimed that action is taken only against the hoardings of the Opposition and local mandals.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader said that he had even written to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging an end to this "race" of illegal hoardings, suggesting that if the announcement was made that no hoardings would be put up, the issue would be completely resolved.

However, he added that he had received no response.

He hoped to receive a reply and expecting appropriate action from the BMC Commissioner.

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray criticised the state government for the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai with poor air quality index (AQI) level.

"Even as the AQI of Mumbai gets terrible each day, and we compete with Delhi in the "terrible AQI" race, the governments from top to bottom, currently controlled by the BJP and its allies, conveniently ignore the plight of the people. All they care about is builders and contractors and not citizens," he said.

He also blamed the administration for prioritising construction, tree felling and "development" at the cost of the environment.

--IANS

sj/khz