A state with glorious past faced literacy crisis: UP CM tears into RJD-Cong in Bihar

Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Stepping up his offensive at Mahagathabandhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the RJD-Congress regimes of ruining Bihar's rich and glorious past and bringing it to a stage where it faced a literacy crisis during their rule.

Holding multiple rallies on the last day of the poll campaign, the UP CM hit out at the RJD-Congress alliance for "plunging" the state into "jungle raj" and also contrasted it with the NDA's development model in the state, under double-engine government.

"Those who created the crisis in Bihar, a state with a glorious past, are the real culprits. Their tainted and dark past is not trustworthy," he told the gathering while urging them to exercise caution while casting their votes," he said.

"Those who created a crisis of identity for the citizens, committed the sin of bringing jungle raj in Bihar, and pushed Bihar to the back burner, are trying to mislead people with big announcements and promises of jobs. But those with a tainted and dark past should not be trusted," he said while canvassing in the Sikti Assembly constituency.

UP CM further stated, "The awakening of Bihar happened after 2005 when Nitish Kumar became Bihar CM and the NDA government was formed in the state. Today, Bihar's youth are creating new models of growth across the world by innovating in every field of life, including civil servants, IAS, IPS, IFS, startups, and entrepreneurs."

The senior BJP leader said that "more than 60 massacres and over 30,000 kidnappings took place under the 15-year jungle raj and forced even the educated class, including engineers, doctors, children, and daughters, to live in constant fear".

Pointing out the direct benefit transfer (DBT) and people welfare schemes, he said that "46 crore people have been integrated into the banking system. Funds have been transferred directly into the accounts of beneficiaries".

"The brokerage of Congress and RJD has ended," he said, in a taunting swipe at the Opposition and also mocked the Lalu-era for the multi-crore fodder scam.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the voters to keep the "power-hungry" Opposition on the margins and urged them to support the NDA to keep Bihar's journey unstoppable.

