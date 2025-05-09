A promise in every penny: How PMJJBY is securing lives in rural India

Chhatarpur/Mandsaur, May 9 (IANS) In the heartlands of Madhya Pradesh, where life often flows with quiet resilience, a government scheme is silently scripting stories of hope, security, and survival. The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) -- a life insurance initiative launched by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ten years ago (May 9, 2015) -- has emerged as a safety net for thousands of families in districts like Chhatarpur and Mandsaur.

An annual premium of just Rs 436 is required to be paid for this scheme. With the modest amount annually, PMJJBY offers a life cover of Rs 2 lakh to beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 50. The amount is small at a time when private insurance companies charge high premiums. However, the scheme with a modest amount can mean the difference between despair and dignity after a tragedy for families in rural India.

Chhatarpur: Insurance with impact

For the people of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, PMJJBY isn’t just a policy -- it’s a promise. Across several districts, 234 death claim cases were settled under this scheme in the financial year 2024-25. A total amount of Rs 4.68 crore was disbursed to grieving families.

The State Bank of India (SBI) topped the list, handling 135 claims and disbursing Rs 2.70 crore, followed by Madhyanchal Gramin Bank with 73 claims and Rs 1.46 crore.

Other banks like Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sindh Bank, and Union Bank also played their roles in honouring claims, each contributing to a larger tapestry of support.

For beneficiaries like Nir Ahirwar, Wali Mohammad, and Sitaram Sahu, this scheme was not just about financial aid -- it was about dignity in death and support in sorrow.

“We never imagined something so small could turn into something so meaningful,” said one beneficiary talking to IANS, tears welling up with a mix of grief and gratitude.

They explained how the scheme provided timely support during their darkest hours. Nir Ahirwar, who lost his wife and was left with young children to care for, received Rs 2 lakh through the PMJJBY claim without any hassle. Similarly, Sitaram Sahu, mourning the loss of his mother, was informed by officials that he was eligible for the Rs 2 lakh insurance payout under the scheme -- a relief that came when it was most needed. Wali Mohammad, still grieving the heartbreaking loss of his son, shared that Rs 2 lakh received under the PMJJBY scheme brought some financial relief during an emotionally and economically difficult time.

Mandsaur: A shield in the agricultural heartland

Hundreds of kilometres away in Mandsaur, another tale unfolds. Known for its agrarian roots and modest livelihoods, this district found in PMJJBY an unlikely hero.

“Earlier, if someone in the family passed away suddenly, arranging for last rites felt like a mountain. We had to borrow money just to get through those tough days,” recalls Nirmala Gupta, a local resident. “Now, we have a sense of security. It’s not just Rs 2 lakh -- it’s peace of mind.”

Residents like Aarti Dave, Santosh Parsai, Mukta Mehta, and Anil Gupta have taken this plan. They see it not just as a policy, but as a "Modi Guarantee" -- a phrase now fondly used in many rural households to describe impactful government schemes.

Ashish Srivastava, who is the postmaster at Mandsaur Head Post Office, stressed the importance of the scheme, saying: “It’s one of the most effective and inclusive plans for the poor and middle-class families. I urge everyone to opt in. It’s not just insurance -- it’s a shield.”

What sets PMJJBY apart isn’t just its affordability, but its accessibility and reliability. Any citizen with a savings account -- whether in a nationalised bank or a humble post office -- can enrol. The yearly premium is automatically debited, often going unnoticed, until a moment of crisis arrives -- and with it, the quiet comfort of support.

As India continues its journey towards financial inclusion and social security, stories from Chhatarpur and Mandsaur serve as powerful reminders: sometimes the simplest policies carry the deepest impact.

