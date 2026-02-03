'A new era in Indo-US friendship': CM Fadnavis on 'historic' trade deal between two nations

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the trade deal between India and the US marks the beginning of a new era in the friendship between the two countries.

Read More

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "A New Chapter of Friendship! The historic trade agreement between India and the USA is a true victory for the friendship between Hon PM Narendra Modi ji and US President Donald Trump. This is a momentous occasion for global trade. Among the world's major exporting economies, India now enjoys a preferential tariff rate from the US. This marks the beginning of a new era in Indo-US friendship. This deal truly opens exciting possibilities for Indian businesses and will be beneficial for both nations. Maharashtra has always been a leader in exports, and now this deal will open new horizons for our business. Reciprocally, Maharashtra will receive investments in Data centers, AI and frontier technologies."

He further stated, "A big day for Made in India! Our products will now reach wider global markets, creating new possibilities for young entrepreneurs, farmers, and MSMEs. This progress reflects the decisive leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, who has positioned India firmly on the global growth map. Stronger India–US ties will only amplify this momentum for the world."

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "The agreement on priority-based tariff rates between Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and U.S. President Donald Trump marks another significant milestone in the India–U.S. friendship. Rooted in mutual trust, respect, and strategic partnership, this bond between the two nations is now empowering India's industrial sector with fresh momentum."

He added, "This deal will provide Indian products with greater competitive access to the American market, delivering a major boost to MSMEs, startups, manufacturing, exports, and job creation. It opens new global doors for the visions of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The agreement symbolises India's emergence as a reliable global trade partner."

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji—characterised by far-sighted vision, resolute decision-making, and unwavering commitment to national interest—India is advancing with even greater strength in the global economy. Our products will now reach wider global markets, creating new possibilities for young entrepreneurs, farmers, and MSMEs," stated Bawankule.

Calling it a defining milestone in global trade, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said, "The historic India-US trade agreement is a testament to the strong bond between Hon. PM Narendramodi ji and President Donald Trump. By securing a preferential tariff rate among major exporters, India enters a new era of global economic influence. This deal unlocks incredible potential for Indian businesses and promises mutual growth. As a leader in exports, Maharashtra is set to reach new heights, welcoming transformative investments in AI, Data Centers, and frontier technologies," he said.

--IANS

sj/svn