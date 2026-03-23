'A life devoted to the service of Bharat': Pawan Kalyan, Jagan congratulate PM Modi

Amaravati, March 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving head of the government.

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Pawan Kalyan took to X to convey his heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister on ‘the extraordinary milestone of 8,931 days in continuous service as the head of a government, spanning his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as Prime Minister of India.’

“His journey is not merely about time in office, but about unwavering resolve, tireless dedication, and a life devoted to the service of Bharat. From grassroots leadership to guiding the nation on the global stage, he has redefined governance with a clear vision, decisive action, and an unshakable “Nation First” commitment,” posted the Jana Sena leader.

“For more than two decades, his leadership has reflected discipline, sacrifice, and an unmatched work ethic - placing the aspirations of every citizen at the heart of governance. His efforts in strengthening infrastructure, empowering the poor, driving digital transformation, and elevating India’s global standing continue to inspire millions. This milestone is a powerful reminder that true leadership is built on consistency, conviction, and service above self. Wishing our Hon’ble PM continued strength, good health, and many more years of dedicated service to the nation,” added Pawan Kalyan.

Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also posted his message on X, congratulating Prime Minister Modi.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on completing 8,931 days as Head of Government and setting a historic milestone in dedicated public service. This landmark is a testament to one’s grit and resolve. Wishing you strength and good health in the service of the nation,” wrote the YSR Congress Party president.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had congratulated the Prime Minister on Sunday.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on achieving the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India’s history, completing 8,931 days in service to the nation. This extraordinary achievement reflects his dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless commitment to the progress and prosperity of our country,” said Chandrababu Naidu, whose party is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

PM Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India, surpassing the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling.

--IANS

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