"A Jumla, just a way of diversion": VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar on Centre's call for caste census

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday criticized the central government's stance on the caste census, calling it a diversionary tactic meant to deflect attention from pressing issues like the recent Pahalgam incident.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash Ambedkar questioned the timing and intent behind the announcement, alleging that it is aimed at suppressing growing demands for an OBC caste census and concealing what he termed the "economic genocide" of backward communities under upper-caste rule.

"On one hand, the Modi government files an affidavit in the Supreme Court that they cannot do a caste census. The second thing is that when no one was concerned about it, suddenly the census was announced. And that too at a time when the Pahalgam incident happened, in which the public demanded action from the government. So I believe that this is just a 'Jumla' (statement); it has no importance. It is just a way of diversion," the VBA Chief said.

He claimed further that some people are demanding to conduct a caste census of OBCs, it is all being done to diffuse it.

"The day upper castes will realise that many castes have disappeared, then I think the statistics of these (caste census) will not come out, because it will mean that in the rule of the upper castes, economic genocide of OBCs has happened," Prakash Ambedkar said.

This came after the Centre decided to include castes in the forthcoming census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on April 30 following the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting.

He said the move falls under the central government's authority and will be executed transparently. "Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census," Vaishnaw stated.

Vaishnaw also criticised previous Congress-led governments for avoiding a caste census and accused them of using the issue for political gain. He added that the Modi-led government's decision aligns with constitutional principles and will help strengthen the social and economic fabric. (ANI)

