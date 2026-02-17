A green salute to KCR at 72: Rebuilding the Sundarbans’ natural shield

Sundarbans (West Bengal), Feb 17 (IANS) At a time when environmental protection was often treated as secondary to economic growth, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Founder of Telangana and its first Chief Minister, reshaped the development narrative by placing ecology at the centre of governance. Through the flagship afforestation programme Telanganaku Haritha Haram, KCR did more than initiate tree plantation drives.

The former Chief Minister launched a mass environmental movement that embedded climate responsibility into state policy.

Haritha Haram transformed afforestation from a periodic administrative exercise into a shared civic mission. Citizens, farmers, students, institutions, and government agencies were mobilised in a collective effort to restore forest cover, recharge groundwater, protect biodiversity, and build long-term climate resilience. Environmental protection was no longer symbolic; it became structural.

Under KCR’s leadership, ecological regeneration was treated with the same seriousness as irrigation, infrastructure, and welfare—establishing the principle that development without environmental security is ultimately unsustainable.

The influence of this vision extended beyond Telangana. Inspired by Haritha Haram’s philosophy, former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar launched the Green India Challenge, transforming a state-led programme into a nationwide, citizen-driven environmental movement.

Mobilising youth, public representatives, civil society, and corporate participants, the initiative scaled afforestation and ecological restoration efforts across India. Today, it stands among the country’s largest voluntary green campaigns, with millions of trees planted and thousands of water bodies revived—demonstrating how public participation can amplify visionary governance.

On the occasion of KCR’s 72nd birthday, this movement reaches one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable ecosystems—the Sundarbans, which spans nearly 10,000 square kilometres across the Ganges–Brahmaputra–Meghna delta. The Sundarbans form the largest mangrove ecosystem on Earth. It serves as a natural shield against cyclones, tidal surges, and coastal erosion. Mangroves are not merely trees but life-saving infrastructure for millions living along the coast.

The region faces mounting threats from rising sea levels, saline intrusion and erratic rainfall. Repeated cyclones are also the key challenge. Strengthening mangrove cover is therefore both an ecological necessity and a humanitarian imperative. As a green tribute to KCR’s legacy, 10,000 mangrove saplings will be planted in the Sundarbans—symbolising the expansion of Telangana’s environmental vision to India’s climate frontlines.

Importantly, this initiative goes beyond ceremonial planting. It adopts technology-driven, science-backed restoration methods. Geo-tagged plantation clusters ensure transparency and survival monitoring. Micro-climate sensors track salinity, temperature, humidity, and tidal patterns to enable adaptive management. Artificial intelligence tools assist in erosion modelling and ecosystem stress detection, turning restoration into applied climate science rather than symbolic activity.

Community resilience forms another pillar of the effort. Cyclone-resistant agriculture, rainwater harvesting, freshwater storage systems, and soil conservation practices are being integrated to protect both ecosystems and livelihoods. Universities, research institutions, and youth volunteers are actively collaborating to guide species selection and restoration density, ensuring long-term ecological success.

Aligned with global sustainable development priorities, this initiative reflects how local leadership can contribute to international climate action. From Haritha Haram in Telangana to mangrove restoration in the Sundarbans, the journey underscores a powerful message: when visionary leadership converges with public participation and scientific innovation, nature’s first line of defence can be rebuilt.

