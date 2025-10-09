'A forgotten chapter': CJI Gavai on object throwing attempt in court

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, on Wednesday, broke his silence on the recent incident in which a lawyer attempted to throw an object at the bench led by him, stating that he and his fellow judge were "very shocked" at the time but have since treated the matter as "a forgotten chapter".

"My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday. For us, it is a forgotten chapter," CJI Gavai said.

His remarks came during a discussion when senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan recalled a similar incident from ten years ago. "Something similar happened 10 years ago in the neighbouring court. The two judges there had taken a different view on what procedure should be followed while invoking contempt powers," Sankaranarayanan said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, said that the advocate’s act was "completely unpardonable", adding that he was let off only because of the CJI Gavai’s "magnanimity".

On Monday, CJI Gavai decided that no action would be taken against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who approached the dais and allegedly tried to remove his shoe, but security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom.

While being taken away, he was heard shouting slogans referring to Sanatan Dharma.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted, but CJI Gavai remained composed and continued without pause. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Kishore, 71, following the complaint filed by the All India Advocates' Association President Bhaktavachala.

The Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru have filed the Zero FIR against Kishore under Sections 132 and 133 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) for charges of assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties and use of criminal force with the intent of dishonouring a person. Zero FIR is an FIR that can be filed in any police station, regardless of the place where the crime is committed or the jurisdiction of the police station. The police sources stated that the case would be transferred to the jurisdictional police in New Delhi.

