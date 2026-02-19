A big threat for Cong earlier, now national problem: Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Rahul Gandhi

Sambhal, Feb 19 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam, head of Kalki Dham, on Thursday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “national problem”, claiming that he was earlier a major threat to the Congress party but now has become a larger concern for the country.

Speaking to IANS, the Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar said Rahul Gandhi’s actions resemble those of separatist and anarchist elements.

“Rahul Gandhi’s actions resemble those of separatists. Just as separatist groups operated in Kashmir, and anarchists promote disorder, his behaviour appears similar. The question is, why does he act this way? This is a serious question,” he said.

He further claimed that Rahul Gandhi has consistently harmed his own party.

“I think Rahul Gandhi is a big threat to Congress. Till now, Rahul Gandhi was the biggest problem for the Congress, but now he has become a national problem,” Acharya Pramod Krishnam told IANS.

His remarks came amid a sharp political exchange over Rahul Gandhi’s conduct and the recent disruptions witnessed in Parliament.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier accused the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition of having links with “anti-India forces” and alleged that he had met Maoists and extremist elements. Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi had become “the most dangerous person for India’s security” and claimed that the country has never seen such a Leader of Opposition before.

Commenting on repeated disruptions in Parliament during the latest session, Rijiju, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, said that noise and commotion are a part of parliamentary democracy. However, he added that the manner in which disruptions are carried out also matters.

“Parliamentary democracy will always have noise and commotion. Every party has its own agenda and will try to press it in the House. That in itself is not automatically a failure. But along with the commotion, we have to look at the actions being taken. When we were in opposition, we did not throw papers at the Speaker or carry banners to the ruling side, and this is the reason why I am upset,” Rijiju had said.

The minister also described Gandhi’s behaviour as “childish and irresponsible for someone in his position”.

“A Leader of the Opposition represents the entire opposition. Going outside the House, calling people traitors, staging theatrical sit-ins and insisting on reading from an unpublished book -- all this is child-like behaviour,” he added.

Rijiju was referring to Gandhi’s recent face-off with his former colleague and current Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu in Parliament.

--IANS

jk/dpb