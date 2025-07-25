99.8 per cent Bihar electors covered under SIR: ECI

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Almost 99.8 per cent of Bihar electors have been covered so far under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an ECI official said on Friday.

"Forms of 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised, and names of all these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll. The digitisation of forms, along with BLO reports, of the remaining electors will also be completed by August 1," said the official.

The Election Commission of India, in a statement, said the lists of those electors who have not filled the enumeration forms or are deceased and those who have permanently migrated have already been shared on July 20 with all 12 political parties - which have collectively nominated 1,60,813 BLAs - so that errors, if any, can be rectified in the Draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1.

The parties which have been given the lists of electors who have not filled the forms or are deceased and those who have permanently migrated, include the Congress, which has nominated 17,549 booth-level agents (BLAs) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal with 47,506 BLAs.

The other parties which have been given the lists include are: Bahujan Samaj Party; Bharatiya Janata Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Janata Dal (United); Rashtriya Lok Samta Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (Liberation); Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party; Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas); National People’s Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

Sharing details of BLAs of some parties, the ECI said the BJP has nominated 53,338, Janata Dal (United) 36,550, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 270, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party 1,913 and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 1,210.

Since June 24, the local BLOs/BLAs have reported the following: Names of approximately 22 lakh deceased electors; approximately 7 lakh electors registered in more than one location; approximately 35 lakh electors have either permanently migrated or could not be traced, and enumeration forms of approximately 1.2 lakh electors are yet to be received, said the ECI.

As per the SIR order, from August 1 to September 1, any elector or political party may fill the prescribed forms and submit claims to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for any eligible elector who is left out or file objections for removal of any ineligible elector, it said.

--IANS

rch/svn