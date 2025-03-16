980 Million Voters Register for 2024 India Elections: PM Modi

New Delhi: Interacting with renowned podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday apprised about the efforts made by the state machinery in conducting elections and said that 980 million people registered to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which exceeds the entire population of North America and European countries.

Of 980 million registered voters, 646 million voted in extreme weather conditions, where temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, he said. "Anyone who believes in democracy should listen to what I'm about to share with you. There were 980 million registered voters (in the 2024 general elections). Each of those voters had a registered ID and all the necessary details in a vast database. This number is twice the entire population of North America. It even surpasses the total population of the entire European Union," PM Modi said.

"Out of the 980 million registered voters, 646 million people ventured out and braved the intense heat of May, determined to cast their votes. Temperatures soared to 40 degrees in some areas, yet they chose to go, and the size of this voter base is double the population of the United States," he added.

Highlighting the dedication of people to participate in elections, PM Modi said that remote villages also had polling stations, where helicopters were used to set up polling stations. He said the election authorities set up a polling booth for merely one voter in the Gir Forest Gujarat.

"Even the remotest villages have polling stations. We even use helicopters to transport polling stations. I believe Arunachal Pradesh has the highest altitude polling booth on record. In Gujarat, a polling booth was set up in the Gir Forest for just one voter, who was in the middle of nowhere, but we ensured a polling booth was set up for them," the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising the democratic nature of India, PM Modi said there are more than 25,000 registered political parties along with media houses, both broadcast and print, that play a crucial role in upholding democracy. "My country has more than 2,500 registered political parties. This staggering figure, with such a vast array of political parties, has the power to leave the entire world in awe. My country has more than 900 round-the-clock news channels. There are over 5,000 newspapers published daily. They each play a role in upholding democracy in their own way," he said.

Speaking on the central government's commitment to the welfare of the people, the Prime Minister said that welfare schemes must reach the "intended beneficiaries", where there is no discrimination based on caste, faith or ideology. He said trust remains the "cornerstone" of his governance model.

"My government is committed to ensuring welfare schemes reach every citizen. Every scheme must reach its intended beneficiaries. Every beneficiary must be treated equally. No one should face discrimination based on caste, creed, faith, wealth, or ideology. We must strive to ensure everyone's well-being and prosperity. This way, even those not directly benefiting never feel left out or treated unfairly. They find comfort in knowing they, too, will benefit in due course. This fosters a deep sense of trust, and trust is the cornerstone of my governance model," PM Modi said. (ANI)