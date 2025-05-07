91 pc qualify in Bengal higher secondary exam, boys outshine girls

Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) The results for the higher secondary examination conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) were declared on Wednesday, with the pass percentage this year being higher at 90.79 per cent compared to 90 per cent last year.

This year, the male examinees were ahead of their female counterparts in terms of pass percentage. While 92.3 per cent of the male examinees qualified this year, the figure for female candidates stood at 88.12 per cent.

District-wise, the pass percentage had been highest at 95.74 per cent in East Midnapore district, followed by 93.53 per cent in North 24 Parganas and 93.43 per cent in Kolkata.

The pass percentage for the science stream this year has been recorded at 99.45 per cent, followed by the commerce stream at 97.52 per cent and the arts stream at 88.25 per cent.

This year, the results were declared exactly 50 days after the last date of examination. The mark-sheets will be distributed among the students by their respective school authorities on Thursday. The higher secondary examination was conducted from March 3 to March 18.

This year, a total of 72 examinees have appeared in the top 10 list. The topper this year is Rupayan Paul from East Burdwan district, Tushar Debnath from Cooch Behar and Rajarshi Adhikari from Hooghly.

The fourth among all candidates and the first among female candidates is Srijita Ghosal from Bankura district. The maximum number of candidates in the top 10 list is from the Hooghly district at 14.

From the current academic year, the semester system has been introduced in higher secondary examinations conducted by WBCHSE. However, those who could not qualify this year will be able to appear for the examination next year in the old system.

--IANS

