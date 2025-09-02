‘90 pc Congress, 10 pc RJD’: Pappu Yadav on Voter Adhikar Yatra crowd (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav has claimed that the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar was overwhelmingly dominated by Congress supporters, asserting that 90 per cent of the people present were Congress workers and admirers of Rahul Gandhi, while participation from ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others was less than 10 per cent.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi on Tuesday, Yadav said the Yatra has revived confidence in Congress among the common people of Bihar. “There is a strong impact of Rahul Gandhi among Biharis. At the concluding rally in Patna on September 1, it was clear that the Yatra was primarily Congress’s show. Leaders like Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut and representatives of Mamata Banerjee joined, but the crowd was mostly with Rahul Gandhi,” he remarked.

On whether the Congress was reclaiming lost ground through the Yatra, Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi awakened the poor and gave the message that vote theft will not happen. Congress workers have been strengthened. But they must learn to stand on their own feet rather than rely on others, referring to RJD.

He underlined that the Yatra, covering 29 districts, was Rahul Gandhi’s fourth major mass outreach. “From Chandrashekhar to Gandhi, yatras have strengthened democracy. But Rahul Gandhi has walked thousands of kilometres on core issues — from demonetisation, GST, caste survey, to now voter rights. Even Nitin Gadkari admitted his family's votes were deleted. This Yatra was for the common man, and it has increased trust in Rahul Gandhi,” Yadav said.

Asked about relations with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Yadav clarified: “There is no bitterness. We respect Tejashwi ji. Differences in thinking exist, but the Mahagathbandhan is united. This Yatra, however, belonged to Rahul Gandhi.”

He dismissed reports that he was sidelined during the rally. “This is false. Throughout the 17-day Yatra, we were together. In the entire rally, Congress played the main role, while RJD’s presence was minimal, not even 10 per cent,” Yadav insisted.

On seat-sharing, he said numbers were secondary. “Congress is not chasing 60-70 seats. What matters is quality seats representing minorities, EBCs, SCs and upper castes. For Congress, respect within the alliance is key, not bargaining.”

--IANS

sas/dan