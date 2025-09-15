9 killed in two separate tragedies in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 15 (IANS) A wave of mourning has engulfed Phuliya Kala village in Shahpura (Bhilwara) after two heart-wrenching accidents within 24 hours. A family returning from Haridwar after performing the ritual of the immersion of ashes lost seven members in a horrific car accident in Jaipur.

Barely hours later, during the last rites of the deceased in Bhilwara, seven youths drowned in the Khari river, two died, and one remains missing.

The first tragedy struck early morning on September 14 on the Jaipur ring road near Shivdaspura.

A car carrying family members of Ashok Vaishnav (47), resident of Phuliya Kala, lost control due to overspeeding and plunged 16 feet into a water-filled underpass. Ashok, his wife Seema Devi (45), their son Rohit (23), grandson Gajraj (6), along with Ramraj Vaishnav (38), his wife Madhu (36), and their 14-month-old son Rudra, all died on the spot.

They had been returning from Haridwar after immersing the ashes of Ashok’s father, Gopal Vaishnav, who had passed away just a week earlier.

On September 15 morning, the bodies of Ashok, Seema, Rohit, and Gajraj reached their native village.

Amid heavy grief, their cremation was performed at Dhaneshwar Road crematorium. Soon after, as per tradition, several villagers went to bathe in the Khari river. Tragedy struck again when seven youths were swept away in deep waters.

Locals rushed to rescue them, pulling out Vijay Pratap Singh (30), Mukesh Goswami (25), Rakesh (28), and Jivraj (30) alive, though in critical condition.

However, Mahendra Mali (25) and Bardi Chand (34) died, while Mahesh (35) is still missing. Rescue operations are continuing with the help of divers. The double tragedy has left Phuliya Kala village shattered.

Four generations of the Vaishnav family have been wiped out in just seven days — from the death of family elder Gopal Vaishnav to the loss of his son, grandson, and great-grandson.

Villagers recall Ashok as a temple priest at Dhaneshwar, while his son Rohit ran a small grocery shop. Rohit’s young son Gajraj also perished, while his twin sister and younger brother survived.

Now, Ashok’s elder son Pankaj, a farmer and taxi driver, remains the only breadwinner of the devastated household. The entire village is in shock, mourning a tragedy of unimaginable scale.

--IANS

arc/pgh