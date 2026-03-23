9 cheetahs complete quarantine at MP's Kuno, reported to be fit

Sheopur, March 23 (IANS) Nine cheetahs translocated from Botswana and released at the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh earlier late last month now have completed more than 20 days of quarantine period and the health of all these big cats is reported to be fit and healthy.

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Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Uttam Sharma, who is currently serving as Feld Director of Kuno National Park and handling the 'Project Cheetah', told IANS on Monday that "all nine cheetahs brought from Botswana are healthy and fit (till date)".

He said that all these nine cheetahs will complete their quarantine enclosure and then they will be released into a large enclosure within the Kuno's forest area.

"After completing more than 20 days in quarantine, all cheetahs have successfully cleared the required health protocol," Sharma said in a newsletter of Kuno National Park.

Sharing details about the preparations before a new set of nine cheetahs had arrived, he said a new soft release bomas of about 265 hectares was added to the existing 700 hectares of enclosed natural forest, taking the total managed area to nearly 1,000 hectares.

"At the same time, the quarantine bomas was upgraded -- cleaned, strengthened and equipped with adequate water and shade, especially keeping the approaching summer in mind," the Kuno's newsletter also added.

Interestingly, Kuno National Park now hosts cheetahs from three countries -- Namibia, South Africa and Botswana along with cheetah cubs born on Indian soil (at Kuno National Park) in the past three years after the ambitious 'Project Cheetah' introduced on September 17, 2022.

"Cheetahs from three different countries -- Namibia, South Africa and Botswana -- creating a unique and diverse genetic mix, perhaps unmatched anywhere in the world," Sharma added.

The number of cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh have increased to 53, including 38 Indian born cubs, and only three of them are in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, while the rest others are at the Kuno National Park.

--IANS

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