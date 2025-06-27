80 MGD water plant to boost supply in Chhatarpur: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday promised a major boost to water supply in the Chhatarpur area in south Delhi with early completion of an 80 MGD Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

He said raw water will be brought from Himachal Pradesh to the WTP, ensuring reliable and clean water access for thousands of residents.

Verma also announced that 85 tube wells have already been sanctioned for the region, and installation work has commenced.

“Underground Reservoir connectivity projects are progressing swiftly to enhance water storage and distribution. On the sanitation front, tendering for sewerage works has been completed, and execution will begin shortly,” he said.

The Minister was on a tour of the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency to review ground-level development works and engage directly with the people of the region.

Reflecting on his deep personal connection with the area, the minister said, “Chhatarpur is not just a political constituency for me — it is a part of my life. My father also served as an MP from this region. I have grown up knowing its soil, its struggles, and its spirit. For me, public service here is not politics — it’s family responsibility.”

During the visit, Verma reached out to residents across several key locations, including 100 Feet Road, CDR Chowk, Jonapur Village, Neb Sarai Chaupal, and Maidangarhi Village. He listened to public concerns and assured fast-tracked, accountable development.

He announced that Mandi Road would be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for widening and upgrading to national standards, providing long-term relief from congestion and poor road conditions.

“Our commitment is clear — Delhi’s villages will no longer be left behind. Under the BJP’s leadership, rural development is not a slogan, it’s a mission. The same quality infrastructure and amenities that urban colonies receive must reach every village too,” he said.

“Whether it is roads, clean water, or sewer systems — every essential service is being prioritised. And let me assure you, funds will never be a hurdle for the progress of Delhi’s rural belt. We are building not just infrastructure, but trust,” he said.

The Minister was accompanied by officials from PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and other departments. He instructed all departments to ensure that work is completed within deadlines, with full transparency and the highest quality standards.

