8 arrested in Patna ahead of Holi

Patna, March 2 (IANS) The Patna Police has foiled an alleged conspiracy to create unrest in Maner city ahead of the Holi festival by arresting eight suspected criminals from a garden near Hulasi Tola village, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the location and apprehended the group of criminals while they were allegedly planning a crime.

During the raid, police officers recovered two country-made pistols, one additional pistol and eight live cartridges from the possession of the accused persons.

According to officials, the accused had gathered in the garden on Sunday night.

Following the intelligence input, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Damapur State Divisional Police Officer A.K. Jha, along with Maner Police Station Station House Officer Rajneesh Kumar.

The team conducted a swift operation and arrested all eight suspects on the spot.

Among those arrested, two, identified as Mantesh and Bittu, are reported by the police to have prior criminal records.

Mantesh, a resident of Hulasi Tola village, was previously jailed in 2023 in connection with a firing incident at the residence of Maner Municipal Council Chairman Vidyadhar Vinod.

Police said Bittu also faces multiple serious cases registered at different police stations.

Authorities are verifying the criminal backgrounds of the remaining accused to determine the extent of the crime network.

Following the operation, police have begun intensive questioning to ascertain the alleged target and motive behind the planned crime ahead of Holi.

Bhanu Pratap, Patna Superintendent of Police (City-West), is expected to address a press conference on Monday to disclose further details about the arrests and the investigation.

Patna Police has launched a special campaign against the criminals to minimise crime incidents.

Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has directed all district police chiefs to take stringent preventive measures ahead of Holi.

To maintain peace during the festival, 12 companies of the Range Reserve Force, 31 companies of the Bihar Armed Police Force, 2,768 Police Training Centre trainee constables (currently training at the Police Academy in Rajgir), 5,100 Home Guards, and three companies of the Central Police Reserve Force.

The highest concentration of police forces has been deployed in Patna, including three companies of the Range Reserve Police Force, three companies of the Bihar Armed Police Force, 535 newly recruited Constables, and 400 Home Guards.

--IANS

ajk/khz