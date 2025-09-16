7th edition of e-auction of PM Modi’s mementoes to begin tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Sports memorabilia gifted by India’s para-athletes will be a key attraction at the 7th edition of the e-auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mementoes that will begin on Wednesday, said Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The e-auction coincides with Sewa Pakhwada, being organised across the country from September 17 to October 2 to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Shekhawat said that this year’s edition will feature over 1,300 items, available for bidding on the official portal www.pmmementos.gov.in from September 17 to October 2. The items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi.

A special highlight of this edition is the sports memorabilia gifted by India’s para-athletes who participated in the Paris Paralympics 2024. These tokens symbolise resilience, excellence, and the indomitable spirit of Indian sport, said an official statement.

Other items that will be auctioned include paintings, artefacts, sculptures, idols of God and goddesses and some sports items.

The first auction of PM mementoes was held in January 2019. Since then, thousands of unique gifts presented to PM Modi have been auctioned, raising more than Rs 50 crore in support of the Namami Gange Project.

He is the first Prime Minister of India to dedicate all mementoes he receives towards this noble cause, said Shekhawat.

The collection reflects the cultural diversity of India, ranging from traditional art, paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and tribal artefacts, to ceremonial gifts of honour and respect, said the official statement.

Some of the items available for auction include: An intricately embroidered Pashmina shawl from Jammu and Kashmir; a Tanjore painting of Ram Durbar; a metallic statue of Nataraja; Rogan Art from Gujarat depicting the Tree of Life, and a handwoven Naga shawl.

As in previous years, all proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Project, the Government of India’s flagship initiative for the rejuvenation, conservation, and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem.

The e-auction is not just an opportunity for citizens to own a piece of history, but also to participate in a noble mission—the preservation of our holy river, the Ganga, the statement said.

--IANS

rch/uk