77th Republic Day celebrated with grandeur at Gandhi Maidan; Bihar Guv hoists Tricolour

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) As the entire country is celebrating the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and pride, in Bihar, the state-level event was held with grandeur at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where Governor Arif Mohammad Khan hoisted the national flag.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with several Cabinet ministers, senior administrative and police officials, were present on the dais during the ceremony.

Before hoisting the Tricolour, Governor Khan inspected the ceremonial parade.

A total of 21 contingents participated in the grand march past, which the Governor saluted.

The event also featured colourful tableaux from 12 Bihar government departments, showcasing the state’s development initiatives.

In the tableau competition, the Transport Department secured first place, followed by the Agriculture Department in second position and the Energy Department in third.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor announced that one crore people in Bihar will be provided jobs and employment opportunities over the next five years.

He stated that so far, 10 lakh people have been given government jobs, while 40 lakh people have received employment.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Governor Khan said that due to improved road connectivity, it is now possible to reach Patna from any part of the state within five hours.

He also informed that the construction of medical colleges in 27 districts will be completed soon and the number of medical colleges in Bihar has increased from six in 2005 to twelve at present.

Emphasizing women's empowerment, the Governor said that 50 per cent reservation for women in Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies has brought significant social change.

He added that 1.40 crore women associated with the Jeevika program have been provided Rs 10,000 each for employment, with provisions for assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh for better livelihood opportunities.

He also mentioned that work is underway to establish one model school and one degree college in every block.

During the parade ceremony, the Special Task Force (STF) received the award for Best Professional Parade, while the NCC Army Boys were awarded in the non-professional category.

The Best Platoon Commander award in the professional category was given to the SSB, while in the non-professional category, it was awarded to the NCC.

The celebrations at Gandhi Maidan reflected the spirit of patriotism, constitutional values, and Bihar’s commitment to inclusive development.

--IANS

ajk/rad