77th Army Day: Rajnath Singh and Defence Leaders Hail Indian Army's Courage, Technology, and Legacy

New Delhi [India]: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers, officers, and families of the Indian Army on the occasion of 77th Army Day.

In his message, Singh saluted their unwavering courage, valour, and selfless service, highlighting the Army's crucial role not only in safeguarding the nation's borders but also in disaster management, peacekeeping, and humanitarian efforts.

“On the auspicious occasion of Army Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers, officers, and their families of the Indian Army. This day provides an opportunity to salute their indomitable courage, valour, and selfless service towards the security and integrity of our nation. The Indian Army not only plays a leading role in defending the borders of the country, but also makes exceptional contributions in disaster management, peacekeeping, and humanitarian assistance. It is a symbol of pride and trust for every Indian,” he said.

Rajnath Singh also emphasized that the Indian Army is one of the most important pillars of national security, and its role in nation-building is unparalleled.

“I am pleased that the Indian Army is not only always prepared to deal with all kinds of traditional and unconventional threats but also plays a crucial role in helping the country emerge as a developed nation. The Army is also progressing rapidly in adopting change and modern technology, promoting self-reliance and boosting indigenization,” he said.

“The skill, discipline, and patriotism of our Army have brought India honour on the global stage. The sacrifices and services of our brave soldiers can never be forgotten, and the people of the country are forever grateful to them,” he added.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to the Army.

In his message, General Dwivedi emphasized that the Indian Army plays a crucial role in ensuring a stable and secure environment, which is essential for the uninterrupted progress of the nation, towards its envisioned goal of Viksit Bharat.

“Our commitment towards that remains unwavering. Each soldier of the Indian Army stands resolute, in confronting the security challenges, whether at our borders or in the hinterland. We have and shall always remain steadfast in our obligation to assist civil authorities, render humanitarian aid, undertake disaster relief and contribute to nation-building initiatives,” he said.

He also pointed out that the security landscape remains dynamic and the character of warfare continues to change.

“In order to prepare for future challenges, we have embarked upon a ‘Decade of Transformation’ towards evolving into a modern, agile, adaptive and technology-enabled future ready force. Our capability development endeavours which are inclusive to our Transformation pursuit, stand on the edifice of Atmanirbharta, towards which we firmly stand committed,” the COAS said.

He also asserted that the Indian Army will observe the year 2025 as the ‘Year of Technology Absorption’ where in ‘assimilation’, ‘adoption’ and ‘integration’ of new technology into the warfighting systems will remain thrust areas.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) extended his greetings on the occasion and said that the day is a celebration of the unwavering dedication, courage, indomitable spirit and professionalism that define the Indian Army.

“The Indian Army's legacy is built on its credible ability to adapt to challenges, uphold sovereignty and serve the nation selflessly. The relentless efforts of the personnel of the Indian Army in maintaining a high state of readiness, excelling in operational domains and ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens, under all circumstances are commendable,” General Chauhan said.

He also asserted that modern warfare is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in technology and shifting geo-political dynamics. “Conflicts are increasingly expanding into new domains, including Cyber, Space and Cognitive arenas. New age technologies and concepts such as Automation powered by Artificial Intelligence and Data-Centric Architecture, Celerity Centric Warfare bolstered by Stealth and Hypersonic technologies, and Robotics driven by Autonomous Vehicles are transforming how future wars will be fought,” he said.

The CAS emphasized further that the Indian Army will need to adapt and equip technologically and continually upgrade its Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to remain ahead of its adversaries.

“Empowering men with higher technical acumen with the infusion of improved Information and Communications Technology is the need of the hour,” he said.

“On the solemn occasion of the Army Day, we pay homage and express our gratitude to the brave martyrs, who made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives in the Line of Duty. We remain indebted to our Veterans and Veer Naris who continue to remain a source of inspiration for us,” he added. (ANI)